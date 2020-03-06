SHORT EXCURSION: Josh steps into role of school social worker

It's Friday which marks another installment of Joshua Short's "Short Excursions." This excursion is a little bit different than normal because this week is National School Social Worker Week.

Joshua decided to spend the day at Clay International Academy in South Bend with longtime social worker, Monica Rohm, to talk about what the job entails and the benefits of a job we know isn’t glamorous and can sometimes be extremely challenging.

This comes ahead of the May 5 primary elections, where a referendum will be on the ballot where the school district is asking voters to say "yes" to a multimillion-dollar referendum, which it says will help support teachers and students.