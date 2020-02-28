SHORT EXCURSION: 16 News Now's Joshua Short skis for the first time

This latest Short Excursion is full of falls. Josh traveled up M-40 to Jones, Michigan and Swiss Valley where he learned how to ski.

Marketing Dir. at the ski area, Jamie Stafne, spoke with Joshua Short about the history of the Jones staple, including talking about how this place is able to make snow when Mother Nature doesn't provide much of it. This is known as snow farming.

Alex Linn, a ski instructor at Swiss and a member of the “Professional Ski Instructors of America” gave Josh lessons on skiing during his visit, before they both hit the slopes.

55,000 skiers visit per year with about 20 percent of them resulting in lessons.

They've been open for 51 years, continuing to be the epicenter of family fun, memories with friends and a place for ski lovers to enjoy!