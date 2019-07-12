SF Motors puts electric car manufacturing in Mishawaka plans on hold

A Chinese-owned company that planned to build electric cars in Mishawaka has now put those plans on hold.

In May of last year, the company promised to invest up to $160 million in the old AM General plant and create up to 467 jobs.

But this week, the company eliminated 90 jobs at its California office and created an uncertain future for some 80 people working in Mishawaka.

"The company in their releases talked about that they were going to do some work in powertrain, work in some specialty, work with some light production of vehicles or completion production of vehicles, much like AM General had been doing at the end with the Mercedes product, so this opens up some opportunities with the new CEO that they just recently hired. His specialty is in these short-run vehicle projects," St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol said.

Among the reasons cited for the change of heart was the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, plus a recent downturn in the Chinese economy, especially in the new car market.

