SCAM ALERT: Indiana AG warns of stimulus check scams

As Hoosiers are waiting for their stimulus checks, be prepared for scammers trying to be the IRS.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says scammers are trying to get your personal information.

Scammers often make themselves seem believable by telling you personal information they already have like your name and address.

But remember, the IRS will never call you asking for payments or personal information like your social security number, credit card number or bank account number.

