SC school district considering a four-day school week

Could a four-day school week be on the way to one South Carolina school district?

It’s a proposal one Pee Dee superintendent is asking district officials to consider in an effort to help retain teachers.

According to the plan proposed by Florence School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson, classes would be Monday through Thursday, with school days extended 1.5 hours per day.

Students will not report on Fridays if they are passing and meeting standards.

Additionally, the plan calls for the first and third Fridays of the month to be used for academic assistance and student tutoring. Plus, all FSD3 schools with 21st century grants will see students attend on these same Fridays.

According to Hickson’s proposal, four-day school weeks continue to gain a best practice among districts across states. The benefits listed were improved student and teacher attendance, increased teacher retention, and a positive recruiting tool.

There are currently 43 teacher vacancies across the FSD3, according to district statistics.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.