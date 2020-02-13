SB's St. Joseph HS sees girls swimming team off to state finals

St. Joseph High School in South Bend held a schoolwide send-off Thursday morning for its girls swimming team, which is heading to Indianapolis this weekend to compete in the state finals.

The team finished second at the swimming and diving sectional at Penn High School, winning 10 of the 12 events to qualify at least one swimmer in each swimming event.

Junior Mary Cate Pruitt returns to swim the 500-yard freestyle as the top overall seed and defending state champ. She's also seeded second overall in the 200 free.

The team's head coach is looking forward to the competition this weekend.

"I'm just excited for this whole weekend, so I'm ready, I'm ready to go," Bonnie Schrems said. "… It's great for the girls. It gets them excited and the recognition that they deserve as well."

Prelims start Friday at 6 p.m., and the finals start Saturday at 1 p.m.

