SB's Michigan Street temporarily renamed Four Winds Invitational Drive

The city of South Bend temporarily renamed Michigan Street to Four Winds Invitational Drive ahead of this weekend's big tournament.

The new street sign was unveiled Monday morning at the intersection of Michigan and Washington streets.

The Four Winds Invitational starts on Friday and runs through Sunday at Blackthorn Golf Club. The tournament will feature professional women golfers from around the world competing for a chance to make it on to the LPGA tour.

City employees said it was a special event and they are happy to be part of it.

"It's something that our employees always [have] very close to their heart," Four Winds Casino's Scott Rice said. "They love working and donating and everything to the small businesses in the community as well."

This is the eighth year of the Four Winds Invitational.

