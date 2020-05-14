SBVPA: What's open & closed ahead of Michiana's warmest week of year

Rain is in the forecast for now but come next week, Michiana will see one of it's warmest weeks of the year so far.

Playgrounds expected to reopen when Indiana enters Stage 3 of Governor's Holcomb's Back-On-Track plan on May 24th.

While most will want to spend it outside, places like Howard Park in South Bend will still be closed.

"Our parks system & trails never closed as a result of the coronavirus," SBVPA executive director Aaron Perri said. "However, we did have to close a lot of the amenities. So you saw basketball courts close, you saw playgrounds close, and we haven't yet opened splash pads and things of that nature."

Despite having to discontinue most amenities for now, Perri says some of them may be back by the end of the May.

"We'll start to reintroduce basketball hoops and tennis courts and playgrounds starting on May 24th," Perri said.

May 24th also is the same day Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb's Back-On-Track plan begins.

Perri says he expects to be able to reopen splash pads and pools by early-June, followed by summer camps in mid-June.

.

However, Perri says he is not afraid scale back if he has to.

"At any time, we may have to scale back some of these offerings. Regardless of whatever we are offering, we know they'll be enhanced safety protocols put into place, there will be attendance limits, they'll all kinds of participation limits that will look different that you might see any other given summer," Perri says.

And when things do finally begin to reopen, Perri hopes residents respect the rules and restrictions that are asked of them.

"We are asking people to be patient and give each other a little bit of extra space and follow those guidelines as we unveil them," Perri says,

For an updated full list of what's open, what's closed, and when parks will are expected to reopen in South Bend, click here.