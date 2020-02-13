SBSO celebrates Hollywood's greatest moments with special concert

On Saturday, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with a very special event.

Thursday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lauren Moss was joined by Executive Director Justus Zimmerman to talk more about "Hollywood Hits." The Orchestra will play scores from iconic classic movies, accompanied by projected scenes from those movies.

The event takes place Saturday, February 15th at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $19 and are on sale at The Morris Box Office, which you can order by calling (574) 235-9190 or on their website.

