SBPD third shift welcomes new unofficial mascot

The South Bend Police Department's third shift has a new red-furred friend.

A fox officers have dubbed Foxtrot has been making appearances during the midnight shift's patrol, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The fox has been named the shift's unofficial mascot.

"Foxtrot" of course is the NATO phonetic alphabet entry for the letter "F." Police departments often use the phonetic alphabet.

In the photo above, you can see that Foxtrot knows at least one trick, although it was not clear whether he or she decided to sit on command. Either way, a nice rat treat is in order.

