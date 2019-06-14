SBPD reminds parents and students of curfew as school's out for the summer

The South Bend schools are officially out for the summer, but the South Bend Police Department wants all parents and students to be aware of the curfew that is in effect throughout the city.

“The purpose of the curfew is to keep children out of trouble in these public places,” SBPD spokesman Ken Garcia said. “We're talking the parks or roaming the public streets. We just want them to be safe at the end of the day. That's what this is about. We want children safe.”

It's the first official weekend of summer for South Bend students, and the South Bend Police Department wants kids to be as safe as possible.

“We don't want children to be involved in crimes, being victims to crimes or even being witnesses of crimes, so that's why we really want parents to know when kids should be out and about in those public places,” Garcia said.

For children between the ages of 15-17, it will be a curfew violation if they are out in a public place without and adult between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

During the week, the curfew is from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

For children under the age of 15, the curfew is into effect from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. every day of the week.

As for some kids who say, “Don't tell me what to do”?

“To those kids, we say, we're just doing this for your benefit,” Garcia said. “We care so much about you that we don't want you to be hurt. We don't want you to be involved in anything you shouldn't be involved in, because we want to prevent stuff as well."

If a child is caught out during the enforced curfew, Garcia says police will talk with both the parent and the child about the times of the curfew. After that, a first offense is a $25 fine.

“At the end of the day, that's why the police department is here,” Garcia said. “We respond, we investigate and we are here to assist the community.

With summer in full swing, Garcia just wants kids to:

“Make good choices,” he said. “At the end of the day everything's about choices.”

But most of all, the South Bend Police Department just wants everyone to be safe.

