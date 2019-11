A part-time South Bend police officer used his own money to pay for veterans to see a World War II film.

Officer Ron Glon was at AMC South Bend 16 on Veterans Day to pay for U.S. military veterans to see the movie "Midway," according to a Facebook post from the South Bend Police Department.

"Thank you to all veterans for your service. Thank you to Officer Glon for all you do as an officer in South Bend," the post reads.