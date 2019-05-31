SBPD lieutenant retires after 47-year career

After a 47-year career with the South Bend Police Department, Lt. Gene Eyster has retired.

He accomplished quite a bit during his career. He started in 1972 as a cadet, then worked in patrol and in the traffic section before becoming a fatal investigator. He even did underwater recovery and became the first federal task force agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Eyster said he will miss the brotherhood.

"These are my brothers and sisters," he said. "Some of these guys in here, I worked with their dads. There's a couple guys in this room that I coached in Little League. I mean, I've watched them grow up. I've seen families come through, leave, retire, so I'm going to miss them."

NewsCenter 16 asked him if he had any advice for those starting out in law enforcement. He said to "Keep learning something new every day."

Now that he has retired, Eyster said he hopes to get some things done around the house and catch up with old friends.

