SBPD investigating an overnight shooting

The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way East early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 25 year old female with an injury to the face. Doctors say she is in stable condition and the injury is non life-threatening. A second victim, also a 25 year old female, had a laceration injury to her arm said to be caused by debris. The victims report they were in a vehicle when it was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information can call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

