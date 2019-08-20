SBPD: Scammers catfish, solicit money from middle-aged dating site users

The South Bend Police Department is warning dating site and dating app users in their 50s and 60s about scammers gaining their trust, then soliciting money from them under false pretenses and cutting off communication.

The scammer is beginning by contacting targets through the sites and apps and acting like he or she is interested in a romantic relationship, according to a Facebook post from the South Bend Police Department.

Almost all of the correspondence is done within the app or site's messaging system, but police say the scammer does sometimes call.

Eventually, after building trust, the scammer asks for money, purportedly to help the scammer's child or a charity. The scammer asks the victim to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash and send it to the scammer.

Once the cash is sent, there is no further communication between the scammer and victim.

Police did not specify when the scam began, how many people have fallen victim to it or whether any demographic is more likely to become a victim of the scam.

