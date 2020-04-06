SBPD Chief talks department's morale, perseverance during coronavirus pandemic

16 News Now's Joshua Short recently spoke ￼with South Bend Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski.

They discussed a few things including the morale of the men and women on his department￼ during the pandemic and the department's preparation weeks in advance to prevent exposure.

Even the people who keep us safe must remain safe during this pandemic and one way the force is doing this is by social distancing, which is easier said than done for officers whose job is to interact with the community. Josh also gets personal￼ with the city’s top cop, asking how the chief is adjusting on the job but also at home, while raising a family during these uncertain times.

Both Ruszkowski and his department — like many of you — are looking to flatten the curve. But the chief says he’s also focused on flattening the curve of gun violence during this pandemic￼.

