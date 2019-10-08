SBPD Chief joins 16 Morning News Now, talks overnight crash involving a police officer

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowksi joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Now Tuesday to discuss the result of a series of community meetings hosted by the South Bend Board of Public Safety, an update on shooting numbers in the city and an update on an overnight crash involving a police officer.

“Someone ran a red light and struck one of officers driving a squad car,” Chief Ruszkowski told 16 News Now’s Joshua Short. “Luckily, there was no serious injuries.”

