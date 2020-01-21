SBPD Chief Scott Ruszkowski talks gun violence, local marijuana concerns on 16 Morning News Now

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Now on Tuesday.

The police chief described the gun violence in the city, including the shooting on New Year's Day that killed 32-year-old Carrie Jamerson, as "disheartening to say the least."

Chief Ruszkowski continued to talk about the difficulties in recruitment for the department.

"It's much harder than what it used to be. This was a calling for many, but now it doesn't seem to be the case." Chief Ruszkowski said.

He added: "There are so many job opportunities out there, that's one part of the equation. And quite frankly, we don't a lot of positive spotlight in our profession."

Overall, the chief said recruitment is going well.

The state of Michigan and Illinois have both legalized recreational marijuana; however, marijuana in Indiana is illegal.

Chief Ruszkowski discussed what will happened if drivers were to get caught with marijuana in the state of Indiana.

"It's a misdemeanor offense for possession based on the amount, Chief Ruszkowski said, "So anything 30 grams or over that could be a felony offense."

You can watch the entire interview in the video above this article.

