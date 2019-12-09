SBPD 'Armadillo' vehicle too damaged to be used again

At a South Bend Common Council committee meeting Monday, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said there was too much damage to the department's Nuisance Abatement Vehicle for it to likely be used anymore.

(Photo via South Bend Police Department)

But Ruszkowski did say most of the electronic equipment was able to be saved.

Around midnight, on Nov. 17, police found the vehicle, also known as the Armadillo, engulfed in flames near Elwood Avenue and Brookfield Street. That area had several instances of shots fired.

"[It's] still ongoing investigation. However, from my perspective, what I've seen personally, I can rule out accidental or mechanical. And I will leave it at that," Ruszkowski said.

The chief said he is confident the investigation will be resolved rather soon.

As for an Armadillo replacement, Ruszkowski said he believes the department can get a grant or two to cover the costs.

