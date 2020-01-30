SBN presents big check for outdoor veterans area at Center for the Homeless

A big check was presented to help veterans in Michiana at the Center for the Homeless Thursday.

The St. Joseph County Airport Authority Board presented a check for $10,000 to the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center, which is part of the Center for the Homeless. The money was raised through this year's Bears in the Air program at South Bend International Airport.

The donation will go to the Miller's Vets for a secured outdoor area for all residents to enjoy.

"This is a hugely important donation. This program is only here because of the phenomenal support of the community," Center for the Homeless Chief Policy and Resource Officer Lani Vivirito said. "We work every day with veterans to make sure that their needs are met so that they can get back on their feet, and so being able to have financial support to help meet those needs is hugely important."

And after the Bears in the Air event, more than 2,000 teddy bears were delivered to children in area hospitals.

