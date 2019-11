South Bend International Airport will host their 8th year of Bears in the Air, starting with their kickoff party next Friday.

Saturday morning, Maria Catanzarite was joined by South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director, Mike Daigle, to talk more about the program.

South Bend International Airport's Bears in the Air Kickoff Party will take place Friday, December 6th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to the party is $20, which will provide bears to children in area hospitals.