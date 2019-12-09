SBFD Assistant Chiefs honored for decades of service to South Bend

Two chiefs with the South Bend Fire Department received a special honor Monday for decades of service to the community.

Those two chiefs say the secret to staying with the department for more than four decades is a passion for the work and a desire to serve.

"Today, I'm here to present two individuals with the State Fire Marshall's Meritorious Service Medal for service that they've provided to their community here in South Bend,” said Stephen Cox, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Fire Marshall and previously chief of the South Bend Fire Department.

Assistant Chief of Training John "J.C." Courthier and Assistant Chief of Prevention Frederico "Chico" Rodriguez both received medals to honor their commitment to saving lives and serving South Bend.

"I've really had a heck of a career, I've enjoyed it, I've loved it,” Rodriguez said.

"Doing this career for 40 years, you don't do it for the awards or the accolades; you do it because you enjoy it,” Courthier added.

The two have shared a long career with department and have a combined 89 years of service between them. They both plan to hang up the hoses and retire come January of next year.

"Everybody that I have had the honor to work with has made every day coming to work a pleasure," Courthier said.

Rodriguez remembered what he says an "old-timer" at the department said to him his first day on the job.

"He looked down on the floor and then looked at me and says, 'Enjoy it, kid, because in a blink of an eye it’s all gone,' 47 years ago,” he recalled.

The medals the two hometown heroes received recognize their service and commitment to not only their fellow firefighters but to the South Bend community as well.

"When I took this fire department job, when I joined the Marine Corp, it was basically to serve people. Defend my country and serve the people I work for," Rodriguez said.

"The people I work with are the most fantastic people in the world. They're not only my coworkers, they're my friends, they're my colleagues, and they're family, and they make coming to work every day special,” Courthier said.

