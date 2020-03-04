SBCSC superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined 16 Morning News Now

Dr. Todd Cummings, superintendent for South Bend Community School Corporation, joined to Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now Wednesday to talk about key accomplishments under his administration.

Dr. Cummings talked about needing better food for students and being the "only school district in Indiana that feeds students when schools are closed."

"We talked with parents and we talked with students. We knew that we needed new, better food ," Dr. Cummings said, "So we outsourced to Chartwells. We have six-percent of students who eat now- more than ever before."

The superintendent also discussed transportation and school buses having mobile hotspots in the community.

"We needed to get our new routing procedures." Dr. Cummings said, "But we also knew we wanted to make sure our students who had one-to-one devices were able to use mobile hotspots on our buses."

He talked about being able to park those buses in neighborhoods that didn't have WiFi access and students were able to use the WiFi to do their homework.

Dr. Cummings also discussed the school district's partnership with Great Vision.

"We have a Great Vision partnership that is giving our 1st through 8th grade first two pairs of glasses."

The superintendent said they're really proud of that partnership.

For the full interview with Dr. Todd Cummings, please watch the video attached to this story.

