South Bend, Elkhart public schools losing thousands of students

A new report from the Indiana Department of Education says the South Bend Community School Corporation and Elkhart Community Schools have been losing students to other districts, as well as private schools.

The question is, where exactly are they going? And why?

Neither district's superintendent was available for an interview on Thursday.

In that state report, both districts are losing students in the thousands.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers for the past three years for South Bend Community School Corporation.

Reported in Fall of 2017-2018

Public incoming transfers: 67

Public outgoing transfers: 3,975

Net public transfers: -3,908 students (total lost to other public schools)

Non-public outgoing transfers (Students transferring to private schools: 2,627

Total students lost= 6,535

Reported in Fall of 2018-19

Public incoming transfers: 49

Public outgoing transfers: 4,440

Net public transfers: -4,391

Non-public outgoing transfers: 2,687

Total students lost= 7,078

Reported in Fall of 2019-2020

Public incoming transfers: 55

Public outgoing transfers: 4,479

Net public transfers: -4,424

Non-public outgoing transfers: 2,743

Total students lost= 7,167

Elkhart Community Schools followed a similar pattern for the last three years, according to the report. Here is what this year’s report looks like:

Reported in Fall of 2019-2020

Public incoming transfers: 331

Public outgoing transfers: 1,531

Net public transfers: -1,200

Non-public outgoing transfers: 391

Total students lost= 1,591

Elkhart Community Schools superintendent provided this emailed statement to 16 News Now on Thursday afternoon:

"While today's report showing the 2019-2020 transfers is not where Elkhart Community Schools would ideally like to be, we're pleased at the improvement over last year. In the 2019-2020 school year, Elkhart had 136 fewer students choose to leave the district and an additional 25 choose to transfer into the district compared to 2018-2019. I'm proud and thankful more of our students and families are seeing the exciting changes we have at Elkhart and are coming home to Elkhart Schools." -Dr. Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent, Elkhart Community Schools.

16 News Now did not receive a response from South Bend Community School Corporation.

This is a developing story, so stay with us at 16 News Now as we dig deeper and learn more about why these districts are losing so many students.

The reports used to compile this information are linked on the side of this story.

