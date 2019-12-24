SB woman posts sign pleading for return of stolen wedding dress

A South Bend woman wants answers after her wedding dress was stolen from her front porch.

Stacia Giese, who lives in the River Park neighborhood, got married in June and after the wedding gave her mother her dress to have it cleaned. The dress was shipped back to her while she was out of town, and that's when it was taken from the front porch.

She attempted a sting operation, leaving some fake packages on the porch in hopes of finding a suspect, but it didn't work.

She then decided to put up a giant sign on her porch in hopes of getting back a dress that means so much.

"My wedding was the best day of my life," Giese said. "Happily married now for about six months. I wanted to be able to have that saved, and if there was a piece of it, like, that my daughter or my two younger sisters, you know, if one of them wanted to use the belt or the veil. And so not having it, it's just kind of knowing that, well, I'm not going to be able to pass that on."

Giese also has the sign up to warn her neighbors about porch pirates.

