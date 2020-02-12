SB teen accused of killing puppy in clothes dryer appears in court

A South Bend teen accused of torturing and killing a puppy in a clothes dryer appeared in court Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Jeremy Lindsey was arrested on Jan. 29 after his stepmother found the family puppy, Cammie, dead on the couch at their home off Sherman Avenue.

According to court documents, she found the puppy with several scrapes and told police it looked like it was hit by a car. She later found blood and hair in the dryer that Lindsey allegedly used to kill the puppy.

Lindsey reportedly told police he did it because Cammie was being mean to the house cat.

He faces up to six years in prison and is expected to be back in court on March 9.

