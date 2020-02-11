SB students present on African American scientists and inventors

In honor of Black History Month, Adams High School students are doing presentations highlighting the accomplishments of black Americans.

16 News Now stopped by Tenisha Gorman Henry's anatomy class for their presentations, and students said they were excited to share the accomplishments of these men and women in history.

"When I look at the different pictures of especially African American women and them accomplishing just so many things at – whether it be [Alice Ball], who accomplished it all by 24, or people who are still alive – it's just really inspiring to me, and it makes me want to pursue my own dreams," Cecily Ball said.

Students were also excited to share their findings with their classmates and learn how their work helped shape the world we live in today.

One example was Hadiyah-Nicole Green, an orphan whose adoptive parents had cancer. With her Ph.D. in physics, she found a more effective and less painful way to do chemotherapy.

