SB soup kitchen partners with Cafe Navarre to provide Thanksgiving meal

The downtown South Bend soup kitchen at the First Methodist Church offered its free Thanksgiving meal Wednesday.

This year, the church and the soup kitchen partnered with Cafe Navarre to increase the number of prepared meals.

The new recovery cafe at the church offers services for all people in need.

The senior pastor says the meal is a great community-building event.

"It's a great opportunity to be able to serve those who are in need, but also really build relationships and make connections and help people know that they're not alone, they're loved, and we want to support them through not just food but their community as well," Matt Landry said.

The church is open to the public every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

