SB schools to close for day of statewide teacher activism

Schools in the South Bend Community School Corporation will close Nov. 19 while teachers and staff advocate for education in Indiana.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings announced Monday evening that all schools would close for the Indiana Teachers Association's Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse.

"We want to provide our teachers and staff with the opportunity to exercise their rights and take this day to advocate for public education and for their students," Cummings said in a release from the district.

The Red for Ed Action Day is scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Indianapolis for school officials to lobby the Indiana General Assembly for the necessary "support, resources and time to learn," according to the ISTA's website.

