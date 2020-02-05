SB schools plan for 'climate change' to address discipline problems

Sometimes "climate change" has nothing to do with global warming.

This week the South Bend Community School Corporation is focusing on changing its cultural sensitivity climate.

African American students in South Bend schools are now almost eight times more likely than others to be expelled, and about three times more likely to receive in-school and out-of-school suspensions.

Concerted efforts are being made to come up with a more equitable discipline system.

At the high school level, Washington has the highest African American population at 50.9%. But 87% of all expulsions, or seven out of 12, involved African American students, as did 259 of 325, or 80%, of all out-of-school suspensions.

Adams has the lowest African American population of all high schools at 25.5%, but African American students accounted for 5 of 11 expulsions there (40%) and 170 of 303 (56%) of all out-of-school suspensions.

It was announced at Monday’s school board meeting that representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have come to the district this week to help identify ways to make discipline more equitable.

Last year, the district received a five year, $3.75 million federal grant to support things like culturally responsive-positive behavioral interventions.

A statistical analysis of the latest discipline data is now filed before the U.S. District Court in South Bend along with the annual report on the district’s desegregation consent decree.

The statistical report also shows there were 84 expulsions at the middle school level. Dickinson had the most at 25. Twenty-two of those involved African American students, or 67%.

Clay had the highest number of expulsions at 24. Eighteen, or 54% of those, involved African American students. African Americans make up 35.3% percent of the Clay student body.

Districtwide, there were a total of 6,298 out-of-school suspensions with 3,905 tied to African American students (62%).

African Americans make up 34.6% of the high school student body, 39.3% of the middle school student body and 38% of the primary student population.

