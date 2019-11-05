SB schools, national organization meet to discuss education issues

The South Bend Community School Corporation and the National Education Association hosted a meeting to get public input regarding teacher compensation and collective bargaining Tuesday night.

The meeting was part of a new state code calling for the district and the local NEA to meet before negotiating contracts.

During the meeting, teachers weren't afraid to take the podium, saying things like there is no incentive to stay when there are no pay raises, there should be more compensation for additional degrees and class sizes are too large.

As we 16 News Now reported Monday, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings announced that all district schools will close Nov. 19 for the Indiana State Teachers Association's Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse.

School officials will lobby the Indiana General Assembly to support pay raises for teachers and provide better resources and funding for education.

The superintendent says he wants to hear from teachers and make sure their needs are being met.

"We want to support our teachers for better pay, more social-emotional support for students and better aspirational opportunities, national board certification and career ladder so they can see where they start and where they end, and we are excited that all of this is coming together," Cummings said.

