SB schools, Transpo partner to offer HS students free bus rides

A new partnership between Transpo and South Bend Community School Corporation will help local children get to school this year.

The new program will allow South Bend high school students to ride Transpo buses free of charge this semester.

Now through Dec. 20, students can get free rides when they show their student ID.

The goal of the program is to give students other transportation options when they can't catch the school bus or get a ride from parents.

"We launched our free summer travel program a year ago, and we've seen tremendous success with that," Transpo general manager and CEO Amy Hill said. "We really want to build on that success and give students, high school students, in particular, an extra resource to help them get to school during the school year."

The summer travel program started in 2018, and it has provided more than 47,000 free rides to students since.

