SB school bus driver faces more charges after alleged sex sting

A suspended South Bend school bus driver was in court in Chicago Friday and now faces more charges.

Mitchell Mace, 53, was arrested in Chicago in late August. He is accused of responding to an online ad looking to have sexual relations with an unknown 14-year-old girl.

South Bend Community School Corporation suspended him from his work as a bus driver pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mace originally faced two felony charges, but 16 News Now has learned seven more were added in Friday's indictment – all sex offenses.

He will be back in court on Oct. 1 to be assigned a trial judge.

