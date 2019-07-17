Public safety board accepts resignation officer involved in deadly shooting

The South Bend Board of Public Safety has accepted the letter of resignation Ryan O'Neill gave to the police chief Monday night.

The South Bend FOP said the former sergeant resigned for reasons

including job-related stress, national media attention and hateful social media comments.

O'Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan outside Central High Apartments on June 16. He told investigators Logan approached him with a knife. O'Neill's body camera was not recording when the shooting happened.

At the Wednesday public safety meeting, Chief Scott Ruszkowski answered questions from the board about how O'Neill's resignation affects the department's internal investigation into the shooting.

"To be clear, I know this has been confusing, whenever we receive the facts and evidence based on the special prosecutor, special investigators, meaning the Indiana State Police detectives, when we receive that information, our investigation will still continue. When it comes to O'Neill specifically, I have absolutely no authority over him, nor does the board, I need to point out. However, we will still look at procedures and training from that aspect on him," Ruszkowski elaborated.

He added the department will also review the procedures taken by officers who responded to the June 16 fatal shooting.

The police chief also revealed BodyWorn, the department's body camera manufacturer, is in the process of sending them holster sensors that will activate body cameras any time an officer removes a firearm from a holster.

"But with that, I want to be clear: We are going to slow roll these out, X amount at a time, because we want to make sure that they work. We're not going to promise you or the public, 'Hey, we've got this. It's the end-all, cure-all.' It's technology. It's not infallible," Ruszkowski explained.

The chief says the body camera company has gunshot detection technology that can activate the cameras, but the company hasn't applied the feature to the systems yet. However, it could be available as early as next spring.

