SB police 'overworked' and 'overstressed'

What promises to be a long, hot holiday weekend in South Bend began with a call for peace and harmony.

Eight of South Bend’s nine council members spoke out Wednesday about what was called unprecedented acts of traumatic gun violence.

“It shouldn’t take something like this for us to tell everybody to put the body cameras on. We were advocating for that. I’m going to say it again: five years ago. Five years ago,” Sixth District Common Councilman Oliver Davis said.

Those five years ago, the South Bend Common Council unanimously passed a resolution asking that the administration acquire police body cams, set up a citizen review board to weigh in on officer discipline and increase minority representation on the police force.

It wasn’t until last year that the body cameras became a reality.

Last month, the body camera on the officer who shot and killed 54-year-old suspect Eric Logan wasn’t turned on at the time of the shooting.

“I would like to make sure that we have our rules in place and review those rules to see what went wrong there, what was the miscommunication, because it was my understanding we were doing our discussions in the city that those body cameras were going to be on,” Davis said. "These kinds of things can destroy and tear up the whole community. Our goal as city councilmen was to be proactive and to look down the road and say, 'What we can do to help keep our city calm?'”

Fifth District Councilman Jake Teshka said he attended three police roll calls last week and left convinced that “our officer are being overworked. They’re overstressed, and quite frankly, there's not enough of them.”

Teshka said he saw some of the same officers working multiple shifts, and one said he had essentially doubled his salary by working overtime.

Teshka also recalled his conversations with officers who work the third shift.

“They were responding to a call about a party over on Adams, and they've got bullets whizzing by their heads right in the midst of that they get a call about the Kelly’s [Pub] shooting, and these officers who are being shot at on the west side are now some of the first ones on the scene to a shooting over on the east side, so on the other side of town," he said. "So, again, I think that points to a larger issue, that we just don't have enough officers to cover the beat.”

On paper, the manpower situation doesn’t look that bad. The budget allows for 240 officers, and there are now 241 on the force.

Teshka said the council eliminated five police positions last year.

