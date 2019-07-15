SB officer involved in deadly shooting resigns

The police officer involved in a deadly mid-June shooting in South Bend has resigned.

Sgt. Ryan O'Neill, who shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan outside Central High Apartments on June 16, resigned effective Monday, according to a release from the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 36.

The FOP cited job-related stress, national media attention and hateful social media comments as reasons for the decision.

“Sgt. O’Neill did his job and was forced to defend his own life from a convicted felon who was armed with an 8-inch hunting knife,” South Bend FOP President Harvey Mills says in the release. “We’re confident that the investigation into the shooting will determine that the action he took was justified based on the law and his training; however, job-related stress, the lawsuit, national media attention and hateful things said on social media have been difficult for O’Neill and his young family.”

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski issued a statement Monday evening confirming O'Neill's resignation but offering no further information.

“I can confirm that Sgt. Ryan O'Niell resigned from the South Bend Police Department effective immediately," Ruszkowski's statement reads. "I am in receipt of his resignation letter. I will have no further comment at this time.”

The Logan estate, at the behest of his daughter, filed a civil rights lawsuit against South Bend and O'Neill.

In addition to the lawsuit, there has been significant fallout in the wake of the police-involved shooting, including activism in South Bend, with some calling for O'Neill's firing or his paid leave status to be changed to unpaid.

O'Neill claims Logan charged the officer with a knife, which prompted the shooting. His body camera was not activated, however.

The FOP has remained behind O'Neill ever since the shooting, setting up crowdfunding pages and maintaining that the shooting was justified.

A special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the shooting and decide whether criminal charges are warranted. He introduced himself at a press conference last week.

