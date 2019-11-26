SB man wants answers after city sewage backs up in basement

The week before Thanksgiving, the last thing anyone wants to be dealing with is a plumbing problem.

But Don Lacefield, of South Bend, says the remnants of the sewage silt in his basement isn't his fault.

"All of this is feces and muck," Lacefield said, gesturing toward his basement floor.

Last Wednesday, his daughter awoke him after detecting a burning smell. It turns out, someone had hit the fire hydrant at the corner of 30th Street and Sunnymede Avenue in the early morning hours.

Water flooded nearby streets, including Lacefield's Sunnymede. He said he called the 311 hotline. City street workers promptly showed up, with one worker telling him:

"He assured me, 'This is a sewer backup. It's obvious, like, the city will take care of this. Don't worry about it,'" Lacefield recalled.

He was instructed to call the 311 city hotline again -- but this time to start the claim. The same day, on Wednesday, Lacefield said the city's legal department responded.

"Whoever he was explained to me, 'Well, technically, it's not the city's fault,' which I get. Somebody hit the hydrant. They're gone. Nobody knows who hit it," he said.

Lacefield understood the city needed time to review accident and towing reports to determine who may have run into the fire hydrant.

"I was looking for common courtesy from the city, as a human being, as a taxpayer," he said. "I wasn't looking for a payout or a bunch of money."

The mess in the basement ruined the water heater and knocked out the furnace, forcing the family to live with their daughter in her new apartment for a few days.

Two-thirds of the Lacefield's Christmas presents were ruined, along with antique dolls, clothes and drywall.

Finally, their furnace has been restored, and the water heater has been replaced. Family friends helped the Lacefields clean up the sewer backup, which poured over the basement steps.

"I think [the city] at least owes us [that common courtesy], since none of this was our fault," Lacefield said.

His neighbors did not report the same issue, as many of them, he said, have homes without basements.

Lacefield's insurance company said they can't immediately help him, since he does not have flood insurance or sewer backup insurance.

A city spokesman told 16 New Now they are still investigating Lacefield's claim.

