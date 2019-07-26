SB construction projects will affect Michigan Street commuters

Two road projects starting next week may affect commuters in South Bend.

On Monday, July 29, the Michigan Street and Western Avenue intersection will close as part of the Michigan Street Improvement Project.

Work will include the removal and replacement of sidewalks and pavements in the intersection.

It's expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Starting Tuesday, construction will begin on Michigan Street from the mid-block of Washington Street to Colfax Avenue for the replacement of concrete pavement.

City officials say construction on this half block will take up to 30 days to complete.

