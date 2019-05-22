S.B. area boy scouts shoot for nation's first outdoor STEM park

Multiple efforts have been made to bring STEM education into schools throughout Michiana.

Now a single push is underway to bring “STEM” to the great outdoors—to a park.

“But this is the first outdoor STEM boy scout park in the country, so it’s a real feather in South Bend’s hat, or the eight county area,” said project supporter Dr. Fred Ferlic. “Science, technology, engineering, math.”

Fredrickson Park in South Bend is basically in the back yard of the LaSalle Council Boy Scouts of American headquarters in the 1,300 block of S.R. 23.

The park is 14 acres in size or big enough to hold 10 football fields. In the future the park will basically house a series of science projects. “We have a solar panel, we're going to have a wind turbine, we're going to have a mosquito-bat area that eats mosquitos,” said Ferlic. “So we'll have a geodesic dome, we'll have all kinds of things that peak your interest in science.”

“Well I think any way you can engage kids in a healthy environment where they can learn science, you know animal studies, plant studies, putting bat and bird houses up you can see the bats come in at night. You know, any way we can encourage our kids to learn and in a fun and safe environment, that’s really what we want to do,” said LaSalle Council CEO John Cary.

Today on the park grounds, a methane burner stands as a reminder that the lessons learned at Fredrickson Park thus far have been learned the hard way.

The land donated by the Fredrickson family once served as a dump. The city discovered environmental problems and spent some $800,000 to ‘cap’ the park area.

Now the boy scout have marching orders to raise and spend up to $400,000 to make the park a place for kids to learn STEM lessons the easy way.

The improvements will be made over the next four years by scouts themselves and key community partners. “There's 5,000 boy scouts in our eight county area so they're going to provide the sweat equity, they're going to make all the paths, they're going to construct all these things with help from professors at IUSB, Notre dame, all over,” said Dr. Ferlic.

The goal is to start some STEM programming at the park about the time the schools begin the fall semester.