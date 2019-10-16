SB Venues, Parks and Arts works to cover 2,500 Howard Park skating admissions

South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts hosted its inaugural flash fundraiser Wednesday.

The parks department's first Day of Giving began Wednesday morning with the goal of reaching at least $25,000.

The money raised will directly benefit Howard Park's Skate-it-Forward initiative. Also, 10% of every admission to the Howard Park Skating Rink throughout the winter season will go to the fund.

The campaign is accepting donations until just before midnight Wednesday.

To make a donation, visit the Skate-it-Forward page.

