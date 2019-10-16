SB Venues, Parks and Arts works to cover 2,500 Howard Park skating admissions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts hosted its inaugural flash fundraiser Wednesday.
The parks department's first Day of Giving began Wednesday morning with the goal of reaching at least $25,000.
The money raised will directly benefit Howard Park's Skate-it-Forward initiative. Also, 10% of every admission to the Howard Park Skating Rink throughout the winter season will go to the fund.
The campaign is accepting donations until just before midnight Wednesday.
To make a donation, visit the Skate-it-Forward page.