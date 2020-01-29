SB Residence Inn employees going on a month without a paycheck

Employees at the South Bend Residence Inn still have not been paid. A worker there told 16 News Now they are going on a month without a paycheck.

The extended-stay hotel abruptly closed Tuesday, Jan. 21, before reopening Friday under new management, GF Hotels and Resorts.

A new boss reportedly told an employee that the former management company, Portfolio Hotels and Resorts, had no intention of paying workers until they met in court.

Portfolio still has not responded to 16 News Now's multiple requests for comment.

