SB Redevelopment Commission approves homeless housing option

Some of the homeless population in South Bend will soon have a place to live.

The South Bend Redevelopment Commission approved a measure to help fund the Gemini Project, a plan to set aside units for supportive housing.

Not everyone was in favor of the plan, which was voted upon at Thursday night's commission meeting. There was a lot of back-and-forth discussion over where to house South Bend's homeless.

In March of last year, the redevelopment commission originally gave $1 million for the Gateway Project, but now the city wants to reallocate the money for Phase 2 of the Gemini Project, the apartments owned by the South Bend Heritage Foundation.

The plan calls for six units to be set aside as supportive housing for the homeless, and the money will go toward things like external repairs and roofing.

The building is between West Washington and West Colfax.

Some folks at the meeting did not like the idea, saying the Gateway Project was needed instead. Some, however, were in favor.

"I support the use of a million dollars of local [tax increment financing] monies for the Gemini Project because it will mean that 60 units of low-moderate housing will be available in our community," South Bend resident Rhonda Hughes said. "The old Colfax Washington Apartments were a great place to live. I lived there for many years, and in recent years, they fell into decay. And I really applaud the work the South Bend Heritage to step up for the benefit the community."

Plans call for the remaining $500,000 to go toward the construction of a single-site permanent supportive housing project. Where that will be housed is yet to be determined.

