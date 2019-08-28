SB police search for suspects in two armed robberies

The daylight brought peace around South Bend Wednesday, but on Tuesday night, thieves took advantage of the dark.

Police say three suspects held up the Mobil gas station on South Michigan Street around 10:40 p.m.

Surveillance video from inside captured two black males going behind the counter. One of them, hidden behind a mask, pointed a gun at the clerk as the other took cash from the register. The third suspect, a white male, watched the door.

About 30 minutes later and roughly 2 miles away, a man was robbed in front of the Prairie Mini Mart on Prairie Avenue.

The victim told police the suspect followed him outside the store, pointed a gun at him, took his money and ran off.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s with black hair in twists.

At this time, police do not believe the robberies were related, but both investigations remain open.

