South Bend Museum of Art offers free online resources during pandemic

The doors may be closed at the South Bend Museum of Art, but you can still enjoy some creativity.

Registration is now open for virtual spring classes. The classes will be taught via Zoom, and will include photography, baking and Photoshop. Classes begin May 4th.

And for those looking for free options, they are offering free virtual tours of galleries within the museum.

In addition to that, you can also watch live demonstrations from instructors and artists from within the community.

"We also have some arts activities that come with a PDF of instructions for teachers or moms and dads right now who are at home and want to do an activity or an arts activity with their kids," said Cathy Dietz, director of marketing & events.

To view all of the resources available, click here .

The museum plans to re-open its doors on July 3rd.

