SB Medical Foundation in need of Type O-positive, O-negative donations

The South Bend Medical Foundation has an immediate need for Type O-positive and O-negative blood donations.

The foundation is urging eligible donors to donate as soon as possible.

Not only is blood needed for trauma patients, but blood is a necessity in the fight against cancer, open-heart surgeries, blood disorders and several other medical emergencies.

Blood donations can be made at the following locations:

- 530 N. Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend

- 118 W. Edison Road, Mishawaka

- Elkhart General Hospital – 600 East Boulevard, Elkhart

For a list of mobile blood drives or to make an appointment, visit givebloodnow.com or call 574-234-1157.

