SB Housing Authority terminates executive director

Housing Authority of South Bend commissioners voted unanimously to part ways with the administration's executive director.

Tonya Robinson's contract will not be renewed when it expires on Saturday, and the board will search for a new executive director, according to a release sent out by the housing authority Tuesday afternoon.

"Affordable housing is critical to the South Bend community, and this unanimous decision by the board is intended to ensure that the Housing Authority is fulfilling its mission and living up to the high standards we have set for it," board President Virginia Calvin said.

Last week, Robinson was suspended with pay while the board reviewed her performance and conduct.

This is the first major move from the Housing Authority since FBI raids at the South Bend office in July.

The Housing Authority of South Bend is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

