SB Fraternal Order of Police calls for Buttigieg recusal from police shooting decisions

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 36 in South Bend has called for Mayor Pete Buttigieg to recuse himself from decisions related to the investigation of a recent police-involved shooting.

The shooting happened June 16, when 19-year veteran Sgt. Ryan O'Neill shot 54-year-old Eric Logan, who allegedly was rummaging through cars in the Central High Apartments parking lot and approached O'Neill with a knife.

“Mayor Buttigieg has repeatedly shown that he’s more concerned about boosting his own presidential political campaign than ensuring a fair investigation about an incident where a veteran police officer was forced to defend himself when a dangerous felon attacked him with an 8-inch hunting knife,” South Bend FOP President Harvey Mills says in a release from the lodge. “On a national TV debate, the mayor called our entire police force racist while another candidate insisted that Buttigieg fire the police chief. Since this incident is now part of the accusations and political posturing of presidential politics, Mayor Buttigieg must do the right thing and recuse himself from any further decisions related to this matter.”

The release from the lodge goes on to detail the shooting, reminding the public that Logan was a convicted felon and alleging that his "erratic behavior throughout the entire incident appeared to be the result of drug intoxication."

Mills says in the release that if Buttigieg wants to honor the oath he swore to "faithfully, impartially and diligently discharge the duties of the office of mayor," he must "recuse himself from this matter by taking no part in any decisions, conversations or other aspects of” the investigation into the matter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund a defense for O'Neill.

The full release from the FOP has been reproduced below:

