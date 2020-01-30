SB Cubs accepting 2020 national anthem auditions

The South Bend Cubs are accepting auditions and applications to perform the national anthem at Four Winds Field prior to home games this season.

The team says all auditions must be submitted as video. Audio files, tapes and CDs will not be accepted. Performances are not to exceed two minutes and all vocal auditions must be performed a cappella.

The last day to submit an audition is March 2, and applicants must fill out an audition form.

Auditions and the accompanying audition form can be emailed to marketing@southbendcubs.com. DVDs can also be mailed to or dropped off at 501 W. South St., South Bend, IN 46601.

