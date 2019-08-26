Zoning board delays vote on homeless apartments for South Bend

In order for South Bend to move forward on the apartments for the homeless proposed for 1500 W. Washington, the site would need to be rezoned.

But some on the South Bend Common Council are not happy with the plan the city is trying to put together.

Council Member and Chair of the Zoning Committee Oliver Davis says there hasn't been enough planning and not enough input taken from the residents near the proposed site.

"You have to have the strength of the neighborhood. You saw tonight that there was nobody in support of that at our meeting tonight," Davis said.

The city says there needs to be some plan to serve the homeless community, but working with the council on the right spot has been a struggle.

"This issue of serving the homeless and citing whatever it is you wish to do to serve them is a real significant issue for the community." said Pamela Meyer, director of neighborhood development. "And there are a lot of community people, council people who indicate that they want this kind of service to be provided in some way, but then when sites are selected, they're not the right sites for a variety of reasons."

The issue is whether this area around 1500 W. Washington is the right spot for a set of 22 apartments for the homeless. The site would include mental health and wraparound services from Oaklawn, but Davis said he feels there's more to figure out before rezoning the area and allowing the city to move forward with the project. He said the neighbors weren't consulted on the plan.

Davis said he feels these new apartments mimic a similar plan for homeless apartments that he says wasn't planned in the right way.

"If they want to rush it tonight, then it should be back to the drawing board," Davis says. "You know, you don't do business like that, and then people complain. The residents of Oliver Apartments, I live right down the street, that was not done in a way that included the neighborhoods."

The city says South Bend needs these types of services but is not being given alternatives for a site.

"No one has outlined to us where they would prefer to see something or what criteria around which, say, for example, your funding source isn't asking you to look at but we as a community would look at ... would make a better site in someone's mind," Meyer said.

16 News Now has stayed in contact with members of the common council and learned the vote on rezoning the area to be developed has been delayed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for the latest.

