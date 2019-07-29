SB Common Council discusses neighborhood improvements

The South Bend Common Council met Monday night to talk about ways to improve neighborhoods, especially on the city's west side.

The meeting, which was open to the public, was held at the Charles Black Center.

Members discussed affordable housing, public safety and economic development.

Council Chair Karen White said the way to make South Bend a great city is by starting in the neighborhoods.

"You can't be a great city without having great neighborhoods, and so it's time for us to really intentionally focus on those neighborhoods that need us the most," White said.

